 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Jul 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s relationship in pictures

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s relationship in pictures

Aamir Khan and Kiran Roa’s recent statement regarding their intent to divorce has the entire internet divided.

For those unversed, the duo have been married for 15 years and tied the knot on December 28th 2005.

The duo initially met while filming the movie Lagaan over 20 years ago. At the time Kiran was the assistant director on set but their relationship did not move forward until Aamir filed for divorce from his first wife citing “temperamental differences” as the reason.

The duo also shared a son who they welcomed on December 5th 2011 via a surrogate.

During the course of their relationship the duo collaborated on several films including Dhobi Ghat, Secret Superstar, Talaash, Delhi Belly, Peepli Live and Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na.


More From Showbiz:

Throwback to Aamir Khan's thoughts on marriage ‘Just try'

Throwback to Aamir Khan's thoughts on marriage ‘Just try'
Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s romance rumours analysed: report

Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s romance rumours analysed: report
Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta each played roles in Aamir Khan's films

Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta each played roles in Aamir Khan's films
Aamir Khan's marriage with Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao both lasted for 16 years

Aamir Khan's marriage with Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao both lasted for 16 years
Here is what Fatima Sana Shaikh had said about romance rumours with Aamir Khan

Here is what Fatima Sana Shaikh had said about romance rumours with Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan sparks romance rumours with Fatima Sana Shaikh after Kiran Rao divorce

Aamir Khan sparks romance rumours with Fatima Sana Shaikh after Kiran Rao divorce
Alia Bhatt turns producer, begins shooting of her first film

Alia Bhatt turns producer, begins shooting of her first film
Ayeza Khan pays rich tribute to Madam Noor Jehan

Ayeza Khan pays rich tribute to Madam Noor Jehan
Khuda Aur Mohabbat OST breaks records with 106 million views: Watch Here

Khuda Aur Mohabbat OST breaks records with 106 million views: Watch Here
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage
Katrina Kaif leaves fans swooning with her different ‘moods’

Katrina Kaif leaves fans swooning with her different ‘moods’
Priyanka Chopra returns to UK after US visit

Priyanka Chopra returns to UK after US visit

Latest

view all