When Aamir Khan revealed how he fell in love with Kiran Rao

Indian actor Aamir Khan on Saturday announced divorce from his wife years after he fell in lover with Kiran Rao.

The actor first met Kiran on the sets of his super hit movie Lagaan at a time when he had just split from his first wife Reena Dutta.

But it was not their first encounter when Kiran won Khan's his heart. "we didn’t have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again," Khan had said while talking to a Chinese channel.

He added, In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, ‘My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.’ It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy,” he had added.