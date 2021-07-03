 
Saturday Jul 03 2021
Fans attack Fatima Sana Shaikh on Instagram after Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao divorce

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

A large number of people in India believe Fatima Sana Shaikh is the reason behind Aamir Khan's divorce from his wife Kiran Rao.

Fatima became top hashtag trend on Twitter as users commented on Aamir and Kiran's announcement regarding their divorce.

The couple said they would keep working on their projects they are passionate about and would nurture and raise their son Azad together.

On the other hand, Fatima Sana Shaikh remained silent despite being accused of playing a role in the divorce.

The actress on Saturday took to her Instagram story to comment on a picture but avoided posting anything regarding the high profile divorce and her alleged involvement in it.

Scores of Instagram users took aim at the actress in the comment section of her last post which she shared two days ago.

"Congratulations for Aamir's divorce," wrote a user. Another said, "Sana are you going to marry Aamir Khan"

Her post was flooded with comments about Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce but Sana chose not to respond.

