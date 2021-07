BTS release ‘Butter’ performance MV for ‘The Music Day’

BTS has finally unveiled a peek into their exclusive The Music Day performance of Butter.

For those unversed, The Music Day is an annual music festival organized on Nippon TV and has a breaktaking K-Pop line up this year, from BTS to TWICE, TOMORROW x TOGETHER and even ENHYPEN.



Check it out below:

The event kicked off with a ‘Butter’ performance by BTS and fans can expect up to eight hours of exclusive musical performances by hit girl and boy groups.