 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles recalls how Barbara Streisand dazzled him during their first meeting

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Prince Charles recalls how Barbara Streisand dazzled him during their first meeting
Prince Charles recalls how Barbara Streisand dazzled him during their first meeting 

Music icon Barbara Streisand could whisk anyone of their feet at the height of her career, even royalty! 

The Times of London reported that Prince Charles has ‘special memories’ of the Funny Girl star and was captivated by her talent and charm.

The 72-year-old Prince of Wales had reportedly spoken about the actor and singer quite affectionately when reminiscing about his meeting with her almost 50 years ago.

The prince made the comments while talking about his selection of some of his favourite tracks for a Hospital Broadcasting Association program.

One of the songs that Charles selected, was Streisand’s Funny Girl performance of Don’t Rain on My Parade which earned her an Oscar.

“I have always been a great admirer of the incredibly versatile American actress and singer Barbra Streisand. Back in 1974, when I was serving in the Royal Navy … as a young lieutenant in the frigate HMS Jupiter, we called into the United States navy’s base in San Diego, California … when I heard that she was currently making the film [“Funny Lady,” a sequel to “Funny Girl”] in the Warner Brothers Studios … I was lucky enough to visit the set and to meet her there,” he said.

Charles and Streisand became good friends after that and the singer also performed at a concert at Wembley in 1994 in aid of Charles’ Prince’s Trust charity.

She also reportedly visited the Duke of Cornwall’s Gloucestershire home in 1995, three years after he and Princess Diana went separate ways.

Back in 2019, Streisand had even quipped about their closeness, saying: “If I had played my cards right, I could have been the first Jewish princess.”

More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox shares why she was never offered comedy roles

Megan Fox shares why she was never offered comedy roles
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend jet off to Italy amid cyberbullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend jet off to Italy amid cyberbullying scandal
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hit the Universal Studios with kids

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hit the Universal Studios with kids
Prince Harry still ‘on the outside’ as its ‘impossible’ for royals to ‘trust him’

Prince Harry still ‘on the outside’ as its ‘impossible’ for royals to ‘trust him’
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello celebrate second anniversary

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello celebrate second anniversary
Jim Morrison's old and young fans celebrate his legacy on 50th death anniversary

Jim Morrison's old and young fans celebrate his legacy on 50th death anniversary
Britney Spears’ mom says singer reported herself to 911 as a victim of abuse

Britney Spears’ mom says singer reported herself to 911 as a victim of abuse
Megan Fox says she ‘instantly’ knew Machine Gun Kelly was her ‘soulmate’

Megan Fox says she ‘instantly’ knew Machine Gun Kelly was her ‘soulmate’

Where Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship stands after months of dating

Where Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship stands after months of dating
Prince Harry talks about kids Archie, Lilibet and how he copes with parenting duties

Prince Harry talks about kids Archie, Lilibet and how he copes with parenting duties
Kelly Clarkson is requesting to be declared legally single

Kelly Clarkson is requesting to be declared legally single

The 74th Cannes Film Festival in numbers

The 74th Cannes Film Festival in numbers

Latest

view all