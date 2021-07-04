Prince Charles recalls how Barbara Streisand dazzled him during their first meeting

Music icon Barbara Streisand could whisk anyone of their feet at the height of her career, even royalty!

The Times of London reported that Prince Charles has ‘special memories’ of the Funny Girl star and was captivated by her talent and charm.

The 72-year-old Prince of Wales had reportedly spoken about the actor and singer quite affectionately when reminiscing about his meeting with her almost 50 years ago.

The prince made the comments while talking about his selection of some of his favourite tracks for a Hospital Broadcasting Association program.

One of the songs that Charles selected, was Streisand’s Funny Girl performance of Don’t Rain on My Parade which earned her an Oscar.

“I have always been a great admirer of the incredibly versatile American actress and singer Barbra Streisand. Back in 1974, when I was serving in the Royal Navy … as a young lieutenant in the frigate HMS Jupiter, we called into the United States navy’s base in San Diego, California … when I heard that she was currently making the film [“Funny Lady,” a sequel to “Funny Girl”] in the Warner Brothers Studios … I was lucky enough to visit the set and to meet her there,” he said.

Charles and Streisand became good friends after that and the singer also performed at a concert at Wembley in 1994 in aid of Charles’ Prince’s Trust charity.

She also reportedly visited the Duke of Cornwall’s Gloucestershire home in 1995, three years after he and Princess Diana went separate ways.

Back in 2019, Streisand had even quipped about their closeness, saying: “If I had played my cards right, I could have been the first Jewish princess.”