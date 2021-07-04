 
Sunday Jul 04 2021
Web Desk

Megan Fox shares why she was never offered comedy roles

Web Desk

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Megan Fox got candid about why she never starred in comedy films in her career.

In an interview with The Washington Post, the Transformers star revealed that she was often roped in for seductive roles.

“I think there has been a pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus, if that makes any sense, for at least the first decade of my career,” she said.

The star also said that she was skipped for comedy roles because she was not really known thought to have had any real talent.

“I was never really established as having been talented,” she says

“People were surprised that I was funny at all,” Megan added. 

“More than being overlooked for my ability to handle comedy sometimes, I’ve always been surprised by how easy it was for people to overlook that I’m relatively intelligent.” 

She continued, “I was like, how does that get so lost when there’s ridiculous amounts of material that can educate you otherwise?”

However, she shared that the idea “started to change more recently as people revisited my interviews, listened to me speak and started to see me in a different way.”

“I was so lost and trying to understand, like, how am I supposed to feel value or find purpose in this horrendous, patriarchal, misogynistic hell that was Hollywood at the time,” she mused. 

“Because I had already been speaking out against it and everyone, including other women, received me in a very negative way for doing it.”


