Tom Holland, Zendaya confirm their relationship after spotted packing PDA

Tom Holland and Zendaya have confirmed their romance after years-long on rumours.

According to photos obtained with Page Six, the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars, were spotted sharing a kiss in Tom’s sports car in Los Angeles.

The two seemed to be out for a sunset drive when the two were photographed packing on the PDA.

It didn’t end there as the two ended up making goofy expressions after that.

The surfaced photos come to as a delight for many fans as the couple denied their romance saying that they are just friends.

In fact they often poked fun at each other for the romance rumours on social media.