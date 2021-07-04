 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears’ forced to pay lawyers $10,000 weekly without

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Britney Spears’ forced to pay lawyers $10,000 weekly without

Britney Spears’ lawyer Sam Ingham reportedly costs the singer more than $10,000 a week, all of which occurs without her consent.

The news has been brought forward in a lengthy New Yorker report by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino.

According to its findings, Spears is forced to cover the brunt of her lawyer’s “annual salary of five hundred and twenty thousand dollars” without consent.

His hourly wages amount to a total of $475 an hour with a $10,000 cap per week, and since his appointment back in 2008, the singer has coffed up about $3 million in total.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp nears 8 million followers on Instagram

Johnny Depp nears 8 million followers on Instagram

La casa de papel Season 5: Synopsis of 'Money Heist' final season revealed

La casa de papel Season 5: Synopsis of 'Money Heist' final season revealed

Dua Lipa reacts to fire in Gulf of Mexico

Dua Lipa reacts to fire in Gulf of Mexico

Camila Cabello shares more snaps with Shawn Mendes from getaway

Camila Cabello shares more snaps with Shawn Mendes from getaway
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted going on stroll in the Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted going on stroll in the Hamptons

Lana Del Rey teases ‘Blue Banisters’ new single

Lana Del Rey teases ‘Blue Banisters’ new single
Billie Eilish drops release date of ‘NDA’ song MV

Billie Eilish drops release date of ‘NDA’ song MV
Justin Bieber shares a live performance version of his song titled ‘Peaches’

Justin Bieber shares a live performance version of his song titled ‘Peaches’
Ashley Tisdale pens loving note for Jupiter on 36th birthday

Ashley Tisdale pens loving note for Jupiter on 36th birthday
Royal biographer explains why Harry's relations with royal family can't improve

Royal biographer explains why Harry's relations with royal family can't improve

Prince Harry, William's uncle shares picture with sister's statue in Kensington Palace

Prince Harry, William's uncle shares picture with sister's statue in Kensington Palace

Nadia Jamil offloaded from flight, left to suffer at London's Heathrow Airport

Nadia Jamil offloaded from flight, left to suffer at London's Heathrow Airport

Latest

view all