Britney Spears’ forced to pay lawyers $10,000 weekly without

Britney Spears’ lawyer Sam Ingham reportedly costs the singer more than $10,000 a week, all of which occurs without her consent.

The news has been brought forward in a lengthy New Yorker report by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino.

According to its findings, Spears is forced to cover the brunt of her lawyer’s “annual salary of five hundred and twenty thousand dollars” without consent.

His hourly wages amount to a total of $475 an hour with a $10,000 cap per week, and since his appointment back in 2008, the singer has coffed up about $3 million in total.