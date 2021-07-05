 
Royal fans give their verdicts on the new statue of Princess Diana

Royal fans have shared their verdicts on the new statue of Princess Diana after visiting the Kensington Palace to get a glimpse of Prince William and Prince Harry's mom's memorial. 

A large number of people visited the Sunken Garden, one of Diana's favourite parts of Kensington Palace, to see the monument that marks what would have been her 60th birthday.

On Thursday, Dian's sons Prince Harry and William were reunited for the first time since their grandfather's funeral to unveil the statue.

The bronze statue depicts Princess of Wales, who was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997, surrounded by three children, which Kensington Palace said represented "the universality and generational impact" of her work.

On person reacted as saying that the front profile of the statue didn't do Princess Diana much justice, but "the side profile looked more like her".

Joyce is originally from Hong Kong and has childhood memories of seeing Princess Diana on the front of newspapers when she was a small child.

She described the statue as "elegant" and says for her, the small children surrounding Diana symbolise the fact she was "full of love," describing her as the "icon of the royal family".

Peggy Sue, Sophie and Mary travelled all the way from Yorkshire to see Princess Diana's dress for a "girls day out". While they were there, they saw the statue too. They described the Princess as stylish but a "down to earth royal" who they would have loved to have gone out for afternoon tea with.

