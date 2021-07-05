 
Courteney Cox celebrates 4th of July with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

The 'Friends' starlets were seen celebrating the 4th of July together in a cheeky snap

 Courteney Cox came forth sharing a selfie with her fans with close pals Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. 

The Friends starlets were seen celebrating the 4th of July together in a cheeky snap.

From what it seems, the famous trio clicked their picture on the beach, with Kudrow donning a straw hat, while Aniston had her shades on the head. 

"Happy 4th! xoxo," Cox captioned the photo. 

The last time the group of three were seen on-screen together was in the highly-anticipated Friends reunion.


