Dua Lipa takes a lie detector test: ‘My heart’s racing!’

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa recently sat down for a lie detector test and spilled the beans on some of her most long-held secrets.

The singer had the interview alongside Vanity Fair and touched on a myriad of topics during the course of it all, ranging from career, relationships, accolades, to TV shows, the free Britney movement, and getting tattoos.



Check it out below: