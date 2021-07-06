Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married, host lavish wedding festivities at little chapel

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton hosted stunning wedding festivities at harming little chapel located on the country crooner's Oklahoma ranch.

The chapel was reportedly built by Blake and had been the place where the duo had been wanting to marry at for some time.

The wedding occurred several months after Gwen was granted an annulment from her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale



Photos have emerged capturing the lovely chapel where Gwen Stefani, 51, and Blake Shelton, 45, said 'I do' at over the fourth of July weekend.



The charming chapel and adjacent party tent were decorated with garlands of white flowers, perfect for the couple's special day.

Gwen Stefani confirmed she has married country singer Blake Shelton in a ceremony on July 4 after the 'No Doubt' singer shared snaps of their big day on Instagram: She said: 'dreams do come true.'