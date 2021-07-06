Robert Downey Jr snubs fellow Marvel stars wreaking havoc on social media

Robert Downey Jr. still follows his cast mates on Twitter amidst the public meltdown

Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr. wreaked havoc amongst Marvel fans after he unfollowed his fellow Avengers.

Twitter users were in a frenzy after the 56-year-old unfollowed all of his fellow Marvel costars from his Instagram, including 25-year-old Tom Holland and close pal Chris Evans, 40.

“I wasn’t ready for RDJ to unfollow the whole Marvel cast, it’s like the end of an era,” wrote one fan of Iron Man aka Tony Stark.

“FOLLOW MARVEL’S CAST ON INSTAGRAM AGAIN NOW,” one frenzied fan demanded.

The actor still follows his cast mates on Twitter amidst the public meltdown over his Instagram snub.



