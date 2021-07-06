Cardi B's daughter Kulture ecstatic to become big sister

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture Kiari is eagerly waiting for the day to become a big sister.

The little one, who will be turning three on Saturday, was seen in an adorable moment with her unborn sibling, as per a video shared by Cardi B on Instagram.

In the black and white video, the little girl could be seen planting an adorable kiss on the rapper’s swollen belly.

"I want to kiss the baby there," said Kulture as she proceeds to kiss her mother's baby bump.

"My baby is cute!" the toddler exclaimed with a grin.

The musician unveiled her baby bump at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday, confirming that she and her husband are expecting their second child.

Soon after revealing her bump at the star-studded night, the rap queen turned to Instagram and posted photos from her maternity shoot, and added the caption “#2! @offsetyrn.”