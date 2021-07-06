 
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
Cop plays Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' in attempt to silence BLM protester

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

Taylor Swift’s music is more powerful than meets the eye as one cop tried to use it to prevent a video from being shared on the internet.

During a Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest, a California police officer attempted to play the vocal power house’s Blank Space in a bid to use online platforms’ copyright measures to prevent a video of him from surfacing online.

However, his attempt backfired as the video went viral with over 800,000 views on Twitter as well as 300,000 views on YouTube.

As reported by The Washington, a protester was trying to capture footage of the cop attempting to confront another protester when he played the track.

"You can record all you want, I just know it can't be posted on YouTube," the cop said.

When asked if there was a policy in place that allow cops to play music to prevent videos from being shared he replied: "Not that I know of."

While this tactic certainly raised eyebrows, it is not new as several police officers in Beverly Hills, back in February, pulled off the same tactic in a bid to get a prominent LA activist banned on Instagram via copyright strike.

