Thousands of fansĀ on Tuesday took to social media to wish Ranveer Singh on his 36 birthday.

Among them was Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif who shared a picture of the "Gully Boy" actor on her Instagram story with a birthday wish.

"May you always be blessed with you incredible energy and your gift to make everyone around you feel special," she wrote.

Madhuri Dixit and several other film stars sent birthday wishes to the talented Indian actor on social media.