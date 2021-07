Supermodel Gigi Hadid has written an open letter to the paparazzi, press and her fan accounts asking them to bluer her daughter Khai's face out of photos if and when she is caught on camera.

The model who shares the daughter with British singer Zayn Malik postd the letter to her Instagram story on Monday.

"Our wish is that she can choose how to hsare herself with the world when she comes o age," she wrote.

Read the full letter below: