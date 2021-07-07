Saira Banu's first words after Dilip Kumar's death: 'God snatched away my reason for living'

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's death has come as a shock for grief-stricken family and friends.

The star, who passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, July 7, is survived by his beloved wife Saira Banu.

The news of the death was first confirmed by Dr. Jalil Parkar from PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai.

Parkar, who was taking care of the actor during his last days, detailed wife Saira's reaction to the thespian's demise.

"God snatched away my reason for living," she said. "Without Sahab, I won't be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray," said the grieving wife as per Peeping Moon.

The iconic couple, that tied the knot in 1966, spent almost 54 years of their lives together. Saira Banu remained with her husband during his life and in death bed.