 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Saira Banu's first words after Dilip Kumar's death: 'God snatched away my reason for living'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Saira Banus first words after Dilip Kumars death: God snatched away my reason for living
Saira Banu's first words after Dilip Kumar's death: 'God snatched away my reason for living'

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's death has come as a shock for grief-stricken family and friends. 

The star, who passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, July 7, is survived by his beloved wife Saira Banu.

Saira Banus first words after Dilip Kumars death: God snatched away my reason for living

The news of the death was first confirmed by Dr. Jalil Parkar from PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. 

Parkar, who was taking care of the actor during his last days, detailed wife Saira's reaction to the thespian's demise.

"God snatched away my reason for living," she said. "Without Sahab, I won't be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray," said the grieving wife as per Peeping Moon.

Saira Banus first words after Dilip Kumars death: God snatched away my reason for living

The iconic couple, that tied the knot in 1966, spent almost 54 years of their lives together. Saira Banu remained with her husband during his life and in death bed.

More From Showbiz:

Dejected Saira Banu takes husband Dilip Kumar's mortal remains home

Dejected Saira Banu takes husband Dilip Kumar's mortal remains home
Dilip Kumar dies: Actor's staggering net worth revealed

Dilip Kumar dies: Actor's staggering net worth revealed

Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home in Peshawar: In photos

Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home in Peshawar: In photos
Zayn Malik has a surprising connection to late Bollywood star Dilip Kumar

Zayn Malik has a surprising connection to late Bollywood star Dilip Kumar
Dilip Kumar: Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and more react to actor's tragic demise

Dilip Kumar: Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and more react to actor's tragic demise

When Dilip Kumar visited Madam Noor Jehan for interview in Karachi

When Dilip Kumar visited Madam Noor Jehan for interview in Karachi
From record-breaking accolades to iconic roles: 5 unknown facts about Dilip Kumar

From record-breaking accolades to iconic roles: 5 unknown facts about Dilip Kumar
'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar's extraordinary life in pictures

'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar's extraordinary life in pictures

How Yusuf Khan, son of a poor fruit merchant, became Dilip Kumar

How Yusuf Khan, son of a poor fruit merchant, became Dilip Kumar
‘Dilip Kumar was the one man who could bring India and Pakistan together’

‘Dilip Kumar was the one man who could bring India and Pakistan together’
Deepika Padukone shares hilarious dance video to wish Ranveer Singh on his birthday

Deepika Padukone shares hilarious dance video to wish Ranveer Singh on his birthday
Asim Azhar brings finest musicians under one roof with 'The Asim Azhar Band'

Asim Azhar brings finest musicians under one roof with 'The Asim Azhar Band'

Latest

view all