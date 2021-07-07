 
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Drake Bell reveals he is married and is a father to a son, amid escalating legal issues

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Hollywood star Drake Bell has announced his marriage and the birth of his son for the first time amidst his legal woes. 

Turning to his Twitter, the former Nickelodeon star issued a statement written in Spanish and translated to English.

"In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son. Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes,” he said.

Bell was earlier seen pushing a pram in California alongside his longtime partner Janet Von Schmeling.

The Drake & Bell star is presently waiting for his sentence after he pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, last month. 

