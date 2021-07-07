 
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
Inside Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's fourth of July celebration

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Amid rumours of their reconciliation, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott once more were spotted together as they celebrated the fourth of July. 

Following a Father’s Day celebration, the two jetted off to Idaho to spend time with family and friends.

According to an E! News source, the couple hung out with their pals Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin along with members of the Kardashian clan namely Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, plus all their children.

"They had a great time on the lake taking boat rides, wake surfing, jet skiing and enjoying lake life," the source said. 

"They stayed at a house on the lake and the cousins all played together and went hiking, boating and swimming."

