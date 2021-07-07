 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
Web Desk

When Dilip Kumar shared his thoughts about not having kids to carry his legacy

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Dilip Kumar expressed it would have been great to have someone to carry his legacy forward

Dilip Kumar opened up about not having any kids of his own to carry his legacy forward.

The Bollywood icon, who succumbed to his illness on Wednesday, is survived by his wife of 75 years, Saira Banu.

Kumar, who met Banu at a party when she was 22, does not have any kids.

According to his biography titled Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow, Banu conceived in 1972, but developed high blood pressure in her eighth month of pregnancy and the doctors couldn't save the baby, which had been strangulated by the umbilical cord.

The couple did not try to have another baby after the tragic incident. When asked if she feels a void of not having any kids, Banu said, "Our marriage is the most important thing in my life. I don’t miss having a child because Saab is like a child at heart."

However, Kumar expressed it would have been great to have someone to carry his legacy forward.

"It would have been great if we had our own kids." However, he asserted that they have no regrets.

He added, "Neither Saira nor I can complain of a lack of contentment. It is enough for us that we have our families to share our happiness and our small dismays with."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry more relaxed on Diana's reunion than William: body language expert

Prince Harry more relaxed on Diana's reunion than William: body language expert
Prince Harry felt frustrated with royal family before Meghan Markle arrived

Prince Harry felt frustrated with royal family before Meghan Markle arrived
Inside Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's fourth of July celebration

Inside Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's fourth of July celebration
Britney Spears' attorney Sam Ingham resigns after her shocking testimony

Britney Spears' attorney Sam Ingham resigns after her shocking testimony
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s senior advisor defends couple amid bullying claims

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s senior advisor defends couple amid bullying claims
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost expecting a baby soon: source

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost expecting a baby soon: source
Amitabh Bachchan pays heartfelt tribute to Dilip Kumar: 'An institution has gone'

Amitabh Bachchan pays heartfelt tribute to Dilip Kumar: 'An institution has gone'
Female-led Cannes jury hopes for end to gender debate

Female-led Cannes jury hopes for end to gender debate
Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty website will go dark on August 1st

Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty website will go dark on August 1st
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's romance heats up in beaming rays

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's romance heats up in beaming rays
TikTok star Matima Miller, known as Swavy and Babyface.S, shot dead

TikTok star Matima Miller, known as Swavy and Babyface.S, shot dead

Latest

view all