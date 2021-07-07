Zack Snyder to make new sci-fi film for Netflix

Justice League director Zack Snyder is reuniting with Netflix to make a new sci-fi fantasy film, according to Digital Spy.

Snyder previously directed hit Netflix film "Army of the Dead" which was a huge success.

The new Star-Wars inspired film is set on the edge of the galaxy where a peaceful colony is threatened by a tyrannical regent called Balisarius. A mysterious young woman is dispatched to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets.

Zack Snyder would reunite with his "Army of the Dead" co-screenwriter Shay Hatten for the new project