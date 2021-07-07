Queen Elizabeth's motto of don't complain don't explain put aside to cope with Meghan, Harry: expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new documentary is spreading more smears about Prince William and it proves the couple wants to damage the Royal Family, said British journalist Andrew Pierce.

While commenting on the documentary "Harry and William: What Went Wrong?", he said instead of damaging the Royal Family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's own popularity is plummeting.

Angela Levin, a royal biographer, said the Royal Family, seem to be fighting back.

"Perhaps the Queen's motto of 'don't complain don't explain' has been put aside to cope with Harry and Meghan," Levin wrote on Twitter.



The debate comes days after Prince Harry visited the UK where he reunited with his brother Prince William to unveil a new statue of their mother Princess Diana



