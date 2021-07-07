Prince Harry will ‘question’ everything he’s lost in ‘honeymoon phase’

Experts believe Prince Harry might end up ‘regretting’ everything he’s given up once honeymoon phase with Meghan Markle wears off.

the claim has been brought forward by royal author Duncan Larcombe and during his interview with Closer magazine he was quoted saying, “Harry and Meghan seem to think they can co-exist in these two worlds – the world of British royals and American celebrity.”

“Harry is loving the American life now – but he's still in the honeymoon phase. I think coming back and seeing his brother, especially against the very moving backdrop of a memorial for their mother, will maybe make him question what he's given it all up for.”