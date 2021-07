Britney Spears refuses mental health evaluation mandate for conservatorship

Britney Spears has officially refused to accommodate any requests or required mental health evaluations prior to receiving relief from her conservatorship on the grounds of a ‘lack of trust for doctors’.

An inside look into the singer’s wishes have been brought forward by a source close to People magazine.

According to their findings, “She doesn't have much trust for the doctors that she has worked with so far” and “feels like they have failed her."