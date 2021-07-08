 
Thursday Jul 08 2021
Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Ariana Grande drops Safety Net live performance with Ty Dolla Sign

American pop singer Ariana Grande has started treating her fans to live performance video series. Recently, she has amazed her fans with her first collaboration with rapper Ty Dolla $ign for the beautiful rendition of her song Safety Net.

The 28-year-old singer has teamed up with Vevo for the series of live performance videos with tracks from her Positions album. The Safety Net is Ariana Grande's second performance of her exclusive live series with Vevo. We expect the singer to release more stunning live performance videos in future as well.

Ariana Grande had recruited Ty Dolla $ign in October for Safety Net - the seventh track from her sixth studio album, Positions. The singer released the video song on July 7. The video has been furnished with lush green background with a trippy and dimly lit field of flowers.

The Saftey Net live performance begins with a bird’s eye view of Grande as she enters the frame singing. Ty Dolla $ign is heard crooning: "Let your guard down, girl, you know we came too far now, girl (Oh)/ It’s timе for you to play your part now, you know we hit that jewelry storе and we gon’ ball out/ Ups and downs, we had some fallouts (Ooh, yeah)"

On June 21, the singer came up with her first live performance on the stripped-down version of her Positions hit “POV,”. The video lured the attention of music lovers as it has so far spent 17 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. The POV video song has already attracted 14 million views.

Check out Ariana Grande's second live performance collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign here:


