Mariah Carey settles $3mn lawsuit against former assistant

Justice Andrew Borrok closed out the $3million lawsuit from 2019 by Mariah Carey

Vocal powerhouse Mariah Carey's lawsuit against her ex-assistant, who had allegedly threatened with secretly-recorded videos, has been settled.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok closed out the $3million lawsuit from 2019 by Carey against Lianna “Azarian” Shakhnazarian, per a decision from Wednesday.

The terms of the settlement, however, were kept under wraps.

The Always Be My Baby crooner had accused Shaknazarian of secretly recording her “personal activities” and “intimate” videos of her and blackmailing her with them if the singer did not give her $8 million.

According to the singer, the former assistant had also violated a non-disclosure agreement that was signed when she was hired in 2015.