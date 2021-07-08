 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox opens up about sexist criticism of age gap between her and MGK

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Megan Fox touched upon the age gap criticism that she and MGK often get
Megan Fox touched upon the age gap criticism that she and MGK often get

Hollywood star Megan Fox is setting the record straight about rumours of her divorce with Brian Austin Green happening because of her Machine Gun Kelly.

While in conversation with InStyle, the Transformers actor set the record straight and revealed that the rapper had nothing to do with her parting ways with the father of her three kids.

The actor confirmed that she and Green had been apart since the end of 2019.

The diva also touched upon the age gap criticism that she and Kelly often get, with her being 35 and the rapper being 31.

“You want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that he’s four years younger than me, and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35,” she said.

“Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger,” she went on to say.

“We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Brian Austin Green denies sending 'petty digs' amid Megan Fox drama

Brian Austin Green denies sending 'petty digs' amid Megan Fox drama

Britney Spears feeling hopeful as team resigns from conservatorship

Britney Spears feeling hopeful as team resigns from conservatorship

Marion Cotillard, Jodie Foster lead Cannes glamour in red carpet return

Marion Cotillard, Jodie Foster lead Cannes glamour in red carpet return
Prince Harry 'torn' between Meghan Markle and Royal Family, claims expert

Prince Harry 'torn' between Meghan Markle and Royal Family, claims expert
Marvel ends big-screen hiatus with 'Black Widow'

Marvel ends big-screen hiatus with 'Black Widow'
Mariah Carey settles $3mn lawsuit against former assistant

Mariah Carey settles $3mn lawsuit against former assistant

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her true beauty in skimpy outfit amid romance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her true beauty in skimpy outfit amid romance with Ben Affleck
Robert Downey Jr.'s dad, actor Robert Downey Sr. dead at 85

Robert Downey Jr.'s dad, actor Robert Downey Sr. dead at 85
Bella Hadid drops jaw as she walks the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2021

Bella Hadid drops jaw as she walks the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2021
David Beckham, Adele and Dua Lipa celebrate England’s semi-final victory over Denmark

David Beckham, Adele and Dua Lipa celebrate England’s semi-final victory over Denmark
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton melt hearts as they pose with sons on wedding day

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton melt hearts as they pose with sons on wedding day
Cannes film festival has disgusting Covid spit test essential for all visitors

Cannes film festival has disgusting Covid spit test essential for all visitors

Latest

view all