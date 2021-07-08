Megan Fox opens up about sexist criticism of age gap between her and MGK

Megan Fox touched upon the age gap criticism that she and MGK often get

Hollywood star Megan Fox is setting the record straight about rumours of her divorce with Brian Austin Green happening because of her Machine Gun Kelly.

While in conversation with InStyle, the Transformers actor set the record straight and revealed that the rapper had nothing to do with her parting ways with the father of her three kids.

The actor confirmed that she and Green had been apart since the end of 2019.

The diva also touched upon the age gap criticism that she and Kelly often get, with her being 35 and the rapper being 31.

“You want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that he’s four years younger than me, and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35,” she said.

“Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger,” she went on to say.

“We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way,” she added.