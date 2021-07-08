 
Thursday Jul 08 2021
Britney Spears feeling hopeful as team resigns from conservatorship

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Britney Spears' manager Larry Rudolph, and attorney Samuel Ingham announced they are stepping down

Britney Spears is feeling relieved after inner members of her circle resigned from her controversial conservatorship.

Earlier this week, the pop icon's manager Larry Rudolph, and attorney Samuel Ingham announced they are stepping down.

"She's finally feeling hopeful about the future," an insider told E!News. "She thinks people are resigning because they know she is speaking the truth. She is relieved her attorney resigned and hopes that if she can pick her own lawyer, it means the judge is leaning towards terminating the conservatorship."

The source continued, "She's trying to be patient and see what happens. She is happy that things are starting to happen, and that the truth has finally come out."

Documents obtained by the outlet showed Spears' attorney stating that he "hereby resigns as court-appointed counsel" for her. Prior to this, Spears' manager of 25 years, Larry Rudolph had also announced his resignation.

However, co-conservator Jodi Montgomery said she will continue to handle the Stronger singer's financial and medical affairs, with her father Jamie Lynn Spears being the sole person responsible for making decisions for her.

