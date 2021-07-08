 
Thursday Jul 08 2021
Faysal Quraishi explains his side after massive outburst in viral video

Actor Fayal Quraishi is clearing the air after his recent outburst in viral video.

The star, who is currently hosting a game show for Tiktokers, made rounds on the internet for lashing out at a participant, Muskan, for jokingly beating fellow participant, Usman, during his birthday wish on screen.

After being called out for his viral clip, Faysal has now come forward to clarify his stance. The actor is also joined by Muskan and Usman in the new video.

"Let people speak," he says in the video.

"This is Usman, who got beaten up, which is okay because he deserves more," Faysal quipped. "But these things should not happen in front of the camera, see everything is fine now," he iterates.

He goes on to say, "I scold them because they think of me as their father, teacher."

Take a look:


