Gigi Hadid spotted enjoying stroll with Khai after her open letter to paparazzi

Supermodel Gigi Hadid made her first public appearance with daughter Khai after her open letter to paparazzi.



The runway star continued to make headlines with her appearance in New York City as she was spotted out and about in the city with her and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai Hadid Malik On Tuesday.

The gorgeous leady opted for stylish OOTD included solid orange bell-bottom pants paired with a retro graphic tee and white platform heels.

Earlier, Gigi had penned a long letter to the media, paparazzi and fan clubs and urged them to blur Khai’s face from the photographs, ‘if and when she is caught on camera’.

