Prince William fears Meghan and Harry won't stop attacking royals

Friday Jul 09 2021
Friday Jul 09, 2021

Prince William fears Meghan and Harry wont stop attacking royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may never speak to Prince William if they continue their war of words with the royal family, according to report.

A media outlet, citing sources , claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's next move sparked fear in William - 'He's dreading it'.

Amid the rift between the Sussexes and the Royal Family, one expert has claimed Prince William will be "dreading" their next move. 

Meghan And Harry - who moved to US after quitting the royal job last year in April - have made a series of earthshaking allegations aimed at the Firm, but royal expert, Duncan Larcombe, believes more is to come from the the couple.

"He's revealed to the world that he pretty much hates his family and the whole system is rotten to the core, but by continually talking about the royals, they're cashing in on the brand.

"If they spend their whole careers selling that royal brand, they'll never speak to William again."

Harry and Meghan confirmed their permanent departure from the Firm earlier this year. Their decision came as the two made a series of allegations towards the Firm in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

