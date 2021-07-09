Heidi Klum shares modeling advice for daughter Leni

Heidi Klum sheds light on the lessons she intends to teach her daughter when it comes to the modeling industry.

During her interview with People magazine Klum admitted that her golden rule of work for her daughter is always to manage time and learn to say ‘no’.

She was quoted telling the outlet, “She’s doing the things I was always dreaming to do!” So “I said to her, ‘At the end of the day, you have to be happy with yourself'. And don’t do anything you don’t want to do. It’s okay to say no.”