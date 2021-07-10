Megan Fox says her son gets bullied over his choice of dress

Megan Fox got emotional as she revealed that her son Noah bullied over his choice of dress, sayin she always encouraged her son Noah’s fashion-forward sense of style.



Fox and ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, have always encouraged their son Noah’s fashion-forward sense of style — publicly and at home.



In 2019, the then couple appeared on The View and discussed their perspectives towards parenting.

The actress said: “I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says,” Fox said, adding that he stopped wearing dresses “for a while” due to hurtful comments made at school.



Meghan Fox had “acknowledged there’s no need to hold back a feeling just because of some arbitrary behavioral rule set out for women.”