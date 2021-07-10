Drake enjoys romantic dinner with model Johanna Leia at a very unique location

Hip hop star Drake reportedly rented out Dodger Stadium for a romantic dinner with model Johanna Leia' - the mom of high school basketball star Amari Bailey.

The 34-year singer was seen on a romantic dinner at a very unique location - Dodger Stadium - which he reportedly rented out for a night with the model on Friday.



The couple enjoyed romantic moments together at a clam place during a date night in the city, seating at an ornate table with a full bar and bartender set up nearby.

Drake and Johanna Leia were snapped sitting at a large white table covered with several bouquets of flowers with dinner plates in front of them and glasses of rose champagne.



Johanna is the mom of nationally acclaimed high school basketball star Amari Bailey who plays for the the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers alongside Bronny James - the son of LeBron James.

The Canadian Grammy winner rocked a neutral toned sweater while Johanna opted to wear her new custom Dodger's jersey with slicked back hair and a long braid.



Drake, who enjoyed a romantic dinner with model Johanna Leia, were gifted with team jerseys with their names on the back for their date.