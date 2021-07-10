 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's subtle nod to Naomi Osaka after French Open exit

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

Meghan Markle gave Naomi Osaka a nod of approval for leaving the tournament over mental health concerns
Meghan Markle gave Naomi Osaka a nod of approval for leaving the tournament over mental health concerns

Meghan Markle came forth extending support to tennis star Naomi Osaka after her departure from French Open. The Duchess of Sussex gave Osaka a nod of approval for leaving the tournament over mental health concerns. 

“Life is a journey,” the 23-year-old athlete wrote in a personal essay for TIME magazine on July 8. “In the past few weeks, my journey took an unexpected path but one that has taught me so much and helped me grow. I learned a couple of key lessons. Lesson one: you can never please everyone. … When I said I needed to miss French Open press conferences to take care of myself mentally, I should have been prepared for what unfolded.”

Reacting to the same, Meghan ;eft Osaka an uplifting text, backing her decision to step away from the tournament. 

"I think we can almost universally agree that each of us is a human being and subject to feelings and emotions,” she added, listing the 39-year-old Suits alum as one of many who sent her support, along with Michelle Obama, Michael Phelps, Steph Curry and Novak Djokovic.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me. … I always try to push myself to speak up for what I believe to be right, but that often comes at a cost of great anxiety,” Osaka explained.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez won't move in together anytime soon, says insider

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez won't move in together anytime soon, says insider

Cannes rock documentary 'Velvet Underground' seeks to inspire new fans

Cannes rock documentary 'Velvet Underground' seeks to inspire new fans
Drake enjoys romantic dinner with model Johanna Leia at a very unique location

Drake enjoys romantic dinner with model Johanna Leia at a very unique location
Jennifer Aniston captures hearts with her fit physique during her appearance in LA

Jennifer Aniston captures hearts with her fit physique during her appearance in LA
Baalbek Festival goes virtual in crisis-hit Lebanon

Baalbek Festival goes virtual in crisis-hit Lebanon
Prince William and Kate Middleton may shift to 775-room Buckingham Palace before Charles

Prince William and Kate Middleton may shift to 775-room Buckingham Palace before Charles
Megan Fox says her son gets bullied over his choice of dress

Megan Fox says her son gets bullied over his choice of dress
Khloe Kardashian leaves Tristan Thompson in awe as she takes steamy outdoor shower

Khloe Kardashian leaves Tristan Thompson in awe as she takes steamy outdoor shower
Kylie Jenner reveals what she did to make her cosmetics a hit

Kylie Jenner reveals what she did to make her cosmetics a hit
Kate Middleton and Prince William gear up for Queen Elizabeth's 'monumental platinum jubilee'

Kate Middleton and Prince William gear up for Queen Elizabeth's 'monumental platinum jubilee'
Harry Styles cosies up to girlfriend Olivia Wilde while enjoying romantic getaway to Italy

Harry Styles cosies up to girlfriend Olivia Wilde while enjoying romantic getaway to Italy
Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow takes inspiration from #MeToo drive

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow takes inspiration from #MeToo drive

Latest

view all