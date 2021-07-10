Meghan Markle's subtle nod to Naomi Osaka after French Open exit

Meghan Markle gave Naomi Osaka a nod of approval for leaving the tournament over mental health concerns

Meghan Markle came forth extending support to tennis star Naomi Osaka after her departure from French Open. The Duchess of Sussex gave Osaka a nod of approval for leaving the tournament over mental health concerns.

“Life is a journey,” the 23-year-old athlete wrote in a personal essay for TIME magazine on July 8. “In the past few weeks, my journey took an unexpected path but one that has taught me so much and helped me grow. I learned a couple of key lessons. Lesson one: you can never please everyone. … When I said I needed to miss French Open press conferences to take care of myself mentally, I should have been prepared for what unfolded.”

Reacting to the same, Meghan ;eft Osaka an uplifting text, backing her decision to step away from the tournament.

"I think we can almost universally agree that each of us is a human being and subject to feelings and emotions,” she added, listing the 39-year-old Suits alum as one of many who sent her support, along with Michelle Obama, Michael Phelps, Steph Curry and Novak Djokovic.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me. … I always try to push myself to speak up for what I believe to be right, but that often comes at a cost of great anxiety,” Osaka explained.