Saturday Jul 10 2021
Why Adam Levine did not attend Blake Shelton's wedding with Gwen Stefani?

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

A source told media that Adam Levine was not aware of Blake Shelton's wedding  

Adam Levine did not attend close friend Blake Shelton's wedding with Gwen Stefani. 

The singer, despite sharing a close bond with Shelton, gave the nuptials a miss.

This is because Levine was vacationing with his family during the time of Shelton's wedding reportedly.

A source told Radar Online that the Maroon 5 singer was not aware of the event.

"Adam wasn’t invited to the wedding and was not given the heads up despite the fact that Blake and Adam used to be as close as brothers when they were both on The Voice together," the insider said.

Not just Levine, but other The Voice judges like Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend were not seen in attendance too.

