Saturday Jul 10 2021
Australian TV star Jono Coleman dies

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

Jonathan ‘Jono’ Coleman, Australian TV and radio star has died at the age of 65, his family said on Friday.

In a statement, his wife Margot said, Coleman died peacefully in hospital last night following a five year battle with prostate cancer.

“Jono and I have been soulmates for close to 40 years,” she said in the  statement.

Margot added, “We have been fortunate to have lived a rich and wonderful life and I have been lucky enough to watch up-close someone with enormous talent and the special gift to make people laugh."

She said,“I will miss him beyond words and with the support of our gorgeous children, Oscar and Emily, and their partners, we will continue to live in the manner that he wanted.”


