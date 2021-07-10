 
retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 10 2021
Billie Eilish addresses origins of ‘Happier Than Ever’ track

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

Billie Eilish addresses origins of ‘Happier Than Ever’ track

Award winning singer and songwriter Billie Eilish recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the origins of her new single Happier Than Ever.

The singer got candid during her interview with Apple Music and was even quoted saying, “It came from that [a sample sound produced vocally].”

“Finneas made that, just that while messing around and we were just like ‘Oh’ because it was way slower and pitched down. Really slow and when we’d listen to it we’d walk around the room.”

Check it out below:



