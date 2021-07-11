 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 11 2021
By
Web Desk

How Kanye West is helping Kim Kardashian re-branding KKW Beauty

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 11, 2021

Since news of Kanye West helping estranged wife Kim Kardashian re-brand her KKW Beauty many are wondering at what capacity he is helping out.

According to E! News, the Yeezy designer has been getting deeply involved with the brand's design. 

"Kanye actually helped her and gave feedback with the design," the source reveals.

"She is very excited and can't wait to unveil this new brand to the world. The timing is right and she's looking forward to it."

Earlier she had announced that her KKW Beauty website would be temporarily shutting down for re-branding purposes.

Fans had speculated that she would drop the "W" from the company name due to her divorce from Kanye West.

However a source close to the company told Page Six said that Kanye has been helping Kim with re-branding.

"Fun little fact, Kanye helped come up with the new name," the source said.

"Kim’s decision to rebrand has nothing to do with dropping the W in KKW since she has not changed her legal name and still goes by West,

"It has been in the works for awhile, and Kanye actually helped Kim to come up with the new brand name."

More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid turns heads at Dior dinner

Bella Hadid turns heads at Dior dinner
British charity awards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for having two children

British charity awards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for having two children
Addison Rae catches heat after getting UFC reporter gig

Addison Rae catches heat after getting UFC reporter gig
The eight-year marathon to bring Anne Frank to the big screen

The eight-year marathon to bring Anne Frank to the big screen
Paul Verhoeven dismisses criticism of Benedetta at Cannes film festival

Paul Verhoeven dismisses criticism of Benedetta at Cannes film festival
Lea Seydoux, who stars in three films in for top Cannes prize, may miss film festival

Lea Seydoux, who stars in three films in for top Cannes prize, may miss film festival
Cannes falls for ´The Worst Person in the World´

Cannes falls for ´The Worst Person in the World´
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may lose Archewell trademark

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may lose Archewell trademark
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal invites pressure

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal invites pressure
Royal fans remain reluctant to subscribe Kate Middleton and Prince William's YouTube channel

Royal fans remain reluctant to subscribe Kate Middleton and Prince William's YouTube channel

Britney Spears’ lawyer bashes Jamie Spears: ‘His consent is mandatory for all’

Britney Spears’ lawyer bashes Jamie Spears: ‘His consent is mandatory for all’
Dirilis:Ertugrul: Turgut Bey actor looks unrecognizable in latest photo

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Turgut Bey actor looks unrecognizable in latest photo

Latest

view all