Prince William on Sunday released a video message to wish the England football team best of luck ahead of England and Italy's Euro 2020 final.

Sharing the video on the "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" official Instagram account, William said, he "can't really believe it's happening".

The Duke encouraged the team and asked them to bring the trophy home.

Lauding the plays and coach's efforts, Prince William said the nation is behind England team and wants them to win the title.