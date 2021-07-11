Prince Charles unwilling to handover his title to Prince Edward: report

Prince Charles became the Duke of Edinburgh when his father Prince Philip died at the age of 99 in April.

Quoting sources and a report in The Times, express.co.uk reported that the father of Prince Harry and Prince William is unwilling to hand over the title to his brother Prince Edward after he becomes the king.

A source told The Times that the future king is reluctant to hand over the title to his younger brother who was expected to inherit it .

“The prince is the Duke of Edinburgh as it stands, and it is up to him what happens to the title. “It will not go to Edward,” a report in UK's Daily Express read.

It said when Charles becomes King, the title will merge with the crown. The report said Charles will have the option to once again bestow the title to another member of the Royal Family or leave the title vacant.

