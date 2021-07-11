 
Sunday Jul 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Carrie Underwood pens loving anniversary tribute to husband Mike Fisher

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 11, 2021

Singer songwriter Carrie Underwood recently gushed over her husband Mike Fisher in a loving anniversary tribute for their wedding anniversary.

The post highlighted the couple’s 11 year partnership in Holy matrimony and even highlighted the singer’s wish for “many many more.”

The post included a photo from the couple’s wedding day and also contained a heartfelt caption that read, “Happy anniversary @carrieunderwood hard to believe this was 11 years ago today! Here’s to many more with the best partner I could imagine!! #happyanniversary”.

Check it out below:



