 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘poster couple’ for the republican movement

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 11, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘poster couple’ for the republican movement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘poster couple’ for the republican movement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got dubbed as the “poster couple” for the entire republican movement by experts.

The claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills and during his interview with the Daily Star he was quoted saying, “Harry and Meghan are in fact the poster couple for anti-monarchical sentiment which is being used by Republic.”

“If those closest to the crown such as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can openly work against the institution without repercussion, and undermine Harry's family, then why shouldn't this example be used and continued by anti-monarchy groups around the world?”

“The Sussexes have provided an empowered roadmap for republicans to unleash their worst on the British monarchy and the nation's next King.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William ‘puts his foot down’ on Prince Harry’s nonsense: report

Prince William ‘puts his foot down’ on Prince Harry’s nonsense: report
Ed Sheeran’s overtakes BTS’ Butter with Bad Habits’ MV

Ed Sheeran’s overtakes BTS’ Butter with Bad Habits’ MV
Victoria Beckham celebrates daughter Harper’s birthday

Victoria Beckham celebrates daughter Harper’s birthday
BTS’ track ‘Permission to Dance’ breaks YouTube streaming records

BTS’ track ‘Permission to Dance’ breaks YouTube streaming records
Cardi B pens birthday note for ‘little baby’ Kulture

Cardi B pens birthday note for ‘little baby’ Kulture
Carrie Underwood pens loving anniversary tribute to husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood pens loving anniversary tribute to husband Mike Fisher
Billie Eilish’s mom ‘losses her mind’ at ‘NDA’ shoot

Billie Eilish’s mom ‘losses her mind’ at ‘NDA’ shoot
Billie Eilish gushes over ‘crazy’ writing process for ‘Happier Than Ever’ MV

Billie Eilish gushes over ‘crazy’ writing process for ‘Happier Than Ever’ MV
Prince Charles unwilling to handover his title to Prince Edward: report

Prince Charles unwilling to handover his title to Prince Edward: report

BTS releases rib-tickling ‘Butter’ album unboxing video

BTS releases rib-tickling ‘Butter’ album unboxing video
James Bond actress Lea Seydoux tests COVID positive ahead of Cannes appearance

James Bond actress Lea Seydoux tests COVID positive ahead of Cannes appearance
Acting with daughter, Sean Penn explores family ties in 'Flag Day'

Acting with daughter, Sean Penn explores family ties in 'Flag Day'

Latest

view all