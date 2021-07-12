 
Monday Jul 12 2021
Web Desk

Amber Heard stuns in black blazer at Wimbledon in first outing since she welcomed a baby

Web Desk

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Amber Heard stuns in black blazer at Wimbledon in first outing since she welcomed a baby

Amber Heard set pulses racing as she stepped out in stunning outfit in her first outing since she announced her daughters' birth.

Johnny Depp's ex-wife, who reportedly welcomed a baby girl via surrogate in April, looked out of this world in black blazer as she came out to enjoy the tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini on Sunday.

There were reports that the 35-year-old actress was was dating cinematographer Bianca Butti in January 2020, but it's not known if they are still together.

Amber Heard stuns in black blazer at Wimbledon in first outing since she welcomed a baby

Amber's divorce from Johnny Depp was finalized in January 2017 with the actress pledging to donated the $7 million settlement she received to charity.

