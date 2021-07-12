 
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Kate Middleton, who is a keen tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club,  took a her father Michael Middleton to Wimbledon to watch the men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini.

The Serbian legend lifted the Wimbledon cup for the sixth time on Sunday as he won a nail-biting game with Italy’s Matteo Berrettini. The win also earned him 20th Grand Slam title. 

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is usually accompanied by her husband Prince William, took her dad Michael Middleton for the final day of the tournament.

Kate Middleton looks amazing as she enjoys tennis men’s final at Wimbledon with a special guest

Kate looked gorgeous in a baby pink belted dress by Beulah London, cream Aldo heels and a colourful face mask for the event. At one point, the mom-of three laughed as she took part in a Mexican wave.

On Saturday, for the women’s final, Kate Middleton attended with her husband Prince William - the Duke of Cambridge.

