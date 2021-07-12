 
Monday Jul 12 2021
Tom Holland sends love to Scarlett Johansson on 'Black Widow' release

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Tom Holland jumped in joy to see Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in Marvel's 'Black Widow'

Tom Holland was as elated as everyone else on the release of former co-star Scarlett Johansson's movie Black Widow.

The Marvel alum jumped in joy to see Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, sharing a special message for her.

In order to wish the actress, Holland shared a screenshot of Black Widow‘s poster to his Instagram story, right after the film was released.

He captioned it, “Been waiting ages for this film and it was worth the wait.” He continued, “This film is so awesome!!! So exciting and so funny.”

Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, released on Friday, July 9 and has been making waves since.

On the other hand, Holland is awaiting the release of his movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

