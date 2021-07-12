Prince William 'sickened by racial abuse' after England's Euro 2020 loss

Prince William was less than impressed with the way England fans have been reacting since losing the UEFA Euro 2020 to Italy.

Taking to Twitter, the Duke of Cambridge shared how he was “sickened by the racist abuse” hurled at England footballers after the side's loss and urged them to end their "unacceptable" behaviour.

“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W," the message read.

England missed out on penalties during the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday night.

The sides drew 1-1 after extra time and Italy won the shootout 3-2, with England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who are all Black, missing spot-kicks and causing fans to spiral into hurling racist abuse at the players.