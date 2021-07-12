 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Cardi B spoils daughter Kulture with diamond necklace for 3rd birthday

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Cardi B did not spare a penny for her daughter Kulture’s third birthday.

The Bodak Yellow rapper threw her daughter a princess-themed birthday party and gave a seriously expensive gift to the little one.

Besides a lavish bash, the rapper went the extra mile to splurge on a diamond chain necklace complete with charms. 

"Her daddy out did me but I still got my baby nice. Thank you @eliantte for my baby charm necklace Her daddy out did me but I still got my baby nice. Thank you @eliantte for my baby charm necklace," she captioned the post.

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Olivia Jade reacts to college admissions scandal dig on Gossip Girl reboot

Olivia Jade reacts to college admissions scandal dig on Gossip Girl reboot
Elton John fawns over ‘Permission to Dance’ by BTS

Elton John fawns over ‘Permission to Dance’ by BTS
Millie Bobby Brown spotted with beau Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown spotted with beau Jake Bongiovi
When Kate Middleton puts her foot down over William's 'cheapening' tactics

When Kate Middleton puts her foot down over William's 'cheapening' tactics
Anne Frank story makes comeback for new generation at Cannes

Anne Frank story makes comeback for new generation at Cannes

Prince William 'sickened by racial abuse' after England's Euro 2020 loss

Prince William 'sickened by racial abuse' after England's Euro 2020 loss
Jodie Turner-Smith robbed at Cannes by infamous gem thieves

Jodie Turner-Smith robbed at Cannes by infamous gem thieves

Liam Payne joins clinical trials for magic mushrooms that treat depression

Liam Payne joins clinical trials for magic mushrooms that treat depression

Anthony Mackie comes to the defense of Naomi Osaka, Sha’Carri Richardson

Anthony Mackie comes to the defense of Naomi Osaka, Sha’Carri Richardson
David Harbour details how ‘Stranger Things 4’ will reveal Hopper’s ‘dark backstory’

David Harbour details how ‘Stranger Things 4’ will reveal Hopper’s ‘dark backstory’
Zendaya opens up about her bond with her ‘Spider-Man’ costars, including Tom Holland

Zendaya opens up about her bond with her ‘Spider-Man’ costars, including Tom Holland
Prince Charles sat down with Prince Harry for a ‘secret’ meeting over dinner

Prince Charles sat down with Prince Harry for a ‘secret’ meeting over dinner

Latest

view all