Cardi B spoils daughter Kulture with diamond necklace for 3rd birthday

Cardi B did not spare a penny for her daughter Kulture’s third birthday.

The Bodak Yellow rapper threw her daughter a princess-themed birthday party and gave a seriously expensive gift to the little one.

Besides a lavish bash, the rapper went the extra mile to splurge on a diamond chain necklace complete with charms.

"Her daddy out did me but I still got my baby nice. Thank you @eliantte for my baby charm necklace Her daddy out did me but I still got my baby nice. Thank you @eliantte for my baby charm necklace," she captioned the post.

Take a look:







