Jake Owens mourns ‘sudden death of dog Slash in heartfelt tribute

Hollywood star Jake Owens recently turned to social media to pen a loving note in memory of his late dog and best friend Slash.

The star penned a loving note in memory of his late dog via a photo and an Instagram caption that read, “I lost one of my best friends last night unexpectedly.. the drs said his stomach had “flipped” and even with emergency surgery, it wasn’t enough to save him…I didn’t even make it home in time to say goodbye.”

“Slash was my youngest German Shepherd and the sweetest most loving dog I’ve ever had. He was more like a human than a dog. While my other pups would run free across the farm, Slash just wanted to be by my side.”

“Losing a dog is like losing a family member. It was hard for me to even put this post together and share. Go love on your family. Go love on your dogs. See ya up there in Slashy. Love ya buddy.” (sic)

